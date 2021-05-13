Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

