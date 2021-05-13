Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post sales of $2.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $550,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 376.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $11.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

APDN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,020. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

