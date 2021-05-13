Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 64,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APLT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $30,044.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,015 shares of company stock worth $156,701. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.