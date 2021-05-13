Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 64,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $51.99.
A number of research firms recently commented on APLT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.