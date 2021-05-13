APY.Finance (APY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.54 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $36.51 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00082136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00575871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00230203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.24 or 0.01141219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.01191133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,922,451 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

