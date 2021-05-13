Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 35,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,358,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 803,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.