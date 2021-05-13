Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 1,434,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,161. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

ARCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

