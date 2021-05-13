Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 140.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.