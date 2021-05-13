Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $30.10. Approximately 5,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 256,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Specifically, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $848,068.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARQT. Truist boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 343.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 171,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 132,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.