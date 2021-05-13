Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.70 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $19.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $26.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.