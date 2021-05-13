Argus Raises The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $155.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.82.

ALL stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $136.18.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 4.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 126,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

