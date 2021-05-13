Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZAF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.08.

ATZAF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 4,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

