Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE ATZ opened at C$30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.24. Aritzia has a one year low of C$13.89 and a one year high of C$33.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.39.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

