ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $152,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

ARKK traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,759,876. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $159.70.

