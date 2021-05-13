Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $18.00. Arrival shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 7,179 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Arrival during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at about $163,000.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

