Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 798 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the average daily volume of 71 put options.

AJG opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $83.77 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

