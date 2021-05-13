Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $492,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

