Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,600 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $239.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.