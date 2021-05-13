ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,048. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

