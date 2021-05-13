Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Up 9.2%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shares shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.22. 945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 758,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWH. Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $558.61 million, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,101 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

