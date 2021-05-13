Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after buying an additional 298,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,402,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.