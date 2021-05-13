Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $231.79 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.83.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

