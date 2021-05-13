Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $88,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

