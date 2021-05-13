Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $1,609,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $601.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $637.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.41. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $283.31 and a twelve month high of $675.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.