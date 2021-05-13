Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 6,745 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

