Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.65 ($19.59).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

