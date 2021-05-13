Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,241.62

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,241.62 ($29.29) and traded as high as GBX 2,346 ($30.65). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,290 ($29.92), with a volume of 736,079 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,261 ($29.54).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,380.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,244.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.58 billion and a PE ratio of 43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.