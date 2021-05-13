Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Downgraded by TheStreet

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.78. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) by 296.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.08% of Astrotech worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.