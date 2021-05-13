ATB Capital Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.41. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.75. The company has a market cap of C$677.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.81.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.