Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $25.03.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
