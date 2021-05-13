Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,131,188.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $446,550. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

