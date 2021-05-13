Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Jill Leversage Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

