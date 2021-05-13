Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 10.1% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares traded up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.01. 278,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,369,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

