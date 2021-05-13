AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Rick L. Burdick Sells 21,264 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,452.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AN opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

