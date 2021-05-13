AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Rick L. Burdick Sells 21,264 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,452.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AN opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
