Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Up to $39.31

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $41.70. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 2,087 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.93, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avanos Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

