Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.51. 16,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 31,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

