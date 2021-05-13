Avestar Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Raymond James by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $129.36 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

