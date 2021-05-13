Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,651,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

