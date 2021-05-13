Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. The company’s fleet expansion and technology enhancement initiatives are likely to enhance its offerings. Partly due to these positives, the stock price has increased over the past year. However, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. Pricing pressure in the international business is weighing on the company's revenue per day. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt remains a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of CAR opened at $75.62 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

