Awm Investment Company, Inc. Acquires 2,922 Shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $11,249.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,760.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00.

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

