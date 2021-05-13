Awm Investment Company, Inc. Buys 5,801 Shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $21,115.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $3,760.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00.

NASDAQ INVO opened at $3.94 on Thursday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $1,881,000.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

