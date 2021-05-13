AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AXGN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.52 million, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

