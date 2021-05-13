B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Axcella Health has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axcella Health by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

