B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

VPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of VPG opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth about $1,683,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

