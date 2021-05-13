B. Riley Increases Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Price Target to $8.00

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

FVE opened at $5.97 on Monday. Five Star Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

