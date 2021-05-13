B. Riley Reiterates Neutral Rating for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.50. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Insiders have sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

