Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €285.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €258.52 ($304.14).

ETR:LIN opened at €244.45 ($287.59) on Thursday. Linde has a twelve month low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a twelve month high of €247.80 ($291.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €239.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €217.90. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.68.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

