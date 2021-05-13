BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,007,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

