Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00303.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBDO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 7,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,494. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

