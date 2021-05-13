BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous Variable dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.