Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

