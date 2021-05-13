Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of BSAC opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
