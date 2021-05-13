Barclays Boosts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $100.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

